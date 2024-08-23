BROWN, Ricky



Ricky DeWayne Brown, known to his friends and family as Rick, was a man who lived life at his own pace, but, if you were quick enough to catch him, you were in for a lively and entertaining ride. Born on March 7, 1957 at Burtonwood Air Force Base in England, Rick's adventurous spirit took him on travels across the country and the globe, but homebase was the small town of Dahlonega where he raised his children and spent time winding through mountain roads on his Harley and paddling the bends of the Chestatee. Rick was the embodiment of "work hard, play hard." As a dedicated Representative of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, he spent the majority of his career in the service of the members of UFCW local 1996. He was also a devoted member of the Democratic Party, fighting tirelessly for the cause of American workers and democratic values. He also had a knack for bringing the fun and making everyone around him feel welcome. The man could plan a good party and really work a room, once he'd booked it and ordered the meal. Ricky is lovingly remembered by his son, Dallas Troy Brown; his daughter, Ashley Brown-Lemley (Jason Lemley); his mother, Doris Brown; his brother, Dale Brown (Brenda); and his grandchildren, Isaac, Hunter, Malaya, Everett, and Jett. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Brown; and his father, Wayne Brown. As we say goodbye to Ricky, we invite you to join us at the Dahlonega Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT for visitation, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM EDT. Let us remember Ricky not with sorrow, but with the laughter and love he brought into our lives. To honor Ricky's memory, we encourage friends and family to visit his memorial page. Here, you may upload photos and share your favorite memories of Rick. Just as he always had a story to tell, his spirit lives on in the stories we will share with each other. Each picture and tale brings us closer to the adventurous, charismatic, and witty man we knew and loved.



