Brooks, Robert

1 hour ago

BROOKS, Robert William "Bob"

Robert "Bob" William Brooks, of Atlanta, age 83, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2024, with his wife, Shirley, by his side. Born on October 26, 1940, in Louisville, KY, he was an Atlanta resident for the majority of his life. He attended Brown High School before moving on to Georgia Tech and then Georgia State, graduating with a Business degree in Finance.

Bob started his career at First National Bank of Atlanta and became AVP in the Trust Dept. After a successful 20 years with the bank, he left to become a partner at HBL Computer Resources for the next 20 years as CFO.

Bob very much loved his family and was preceded in death by his mother, Florence B. Brooks; and father, James L. Brooks. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Shirley; his sister, Jean Berry of Cumming, GA; his sons, Steve (Dore), Stewart (Susan), Tim (Lori); and daughter, Lori, all of Atlanta; grandchildren, Powell (Megan), Robert, Peyton, Holden, Kristen, James and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Sutton.

There will be a small family memorial service on Friday, March 8, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, give.choa.org.

