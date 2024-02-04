BRIGGS, Joanne F.



Joanne F. Briggs, 93, of Dunwoody, GA, died January 26, 2024. Joanne was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Sam and Esther Fox. She was married to James B. Briggs for 45 years, until his death on December 26, 2006. She was a member of Peachtree Road Lutheran Church for 50 years.



Joanne was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Fox. Joanne is survived by her daughter, Alison Briggs Kane; nephews, Michael Fox and Thom Fox; and niece, Cyndi Fox.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at Arlington Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Peachtree Road Lutheran Church.





