BOYD, Elsie



Elsie Carmichael Boyd, of Evans, GA, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of January 20, 2024, at the age of 100 years. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Boyd was a former resident both of Mountain Brook, AL, where she was a member of Canterbury United Methodist Church, and of East Point, GA.



Mrs. Boyd was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Olin Buna Boyd, Jr.; and her parents, Howard L. and Essie H. Carmichael. She is survived by her daughters, Carole Boyd Nation (Sidney) of Conyers, GA, and Janet Boyd (Robert Stevens) of Allentown, PA; her sons, Olin B. (Obby) Boyd III (Jeanne) of Winder, GA, and Howard Carmichael Boyd (Kim) of Homewood, AL; nine grandchildren, Lee Nation of Suwannee, FL, Michael Nation (Brooke) of Decatur, GA, and Daniel Nation of Conyers, GA, Andrew Weidler (Kristen) of Poway, CA, and Rebecca Weidler (Casey Lafer) of New York, NY, Marialice Boyd Souther (Mitchell) of Jefferson, GA, Emily Boyd Bounds (Matthew) of Martinez, GA, Stewart Boyd (Peyton Brooks) of Knoxville, TN, and Spencer Boyd of Birmingham, AL; and eight great-grandchildren.



Services will be held Friday, January 26, 2024 at 1:00 PM, in the Chapel of Scot Ward Funeral Services in Conyers, GA, with graveside service and burial to follow in the McDonough, GA, City Cemetery. Reverend Robert Stevens will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM prior to the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Canterbury United Methodist Church in Mountain Brook, AL, or Golden Harvest Food Bank in Augusta, GA. Condolences may be submitted online at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.



