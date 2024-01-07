Boomershine, Walter

BOOMERSHINE, Jr.,



Walter McKinley



Walter McKinley Boomershine, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024 in Gainesville, Georgia, surrounded in love.



Walter's life began on July 20, 1929, in Charlotte, North Carolina. That same year, Walter's father moved his family to Atlanta to begin Boomershine Motors, a car dealership that was a part of Atlanta history for more than seventy years until Walter sold Boomershine Automotive Group in September 1999.



He married his North Fulton High School sweetheart, Winifred (Winkie) Natalie Forbes, on September 9, 1950. Together, they traveled the road of life until Winkie's death in March, 2017. What a blessing that they are together once again.



While attending Georgia Tech through the Air ROTC program, Walter balanced being an ambitious student while also working alongside his father at Boomershine Motors. After graduating from Georgia Tech in 1951, Walter's ROTC obligation sent he and Winkie to France to serve in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Airforce Lieutenant Colonel. In July 1953, his service completed, they returned home and Walter set out on the road to begin his career as a pioneer in the automobile business. He acquired many franchises which enhanced the growth and success of Boomershine Pontiac. Walter was one of only 20 dealers chosen to receive the 1983 TIME Magazine Quality Dealer Award. The car tag, 'I GOT MINE AT BOOMERSHINE,' was an Atlanta icon.



Walter's greatest commitment was to Jesus Christ his Lord and he was a servant of Jesus in every area of his life. He did nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility counted others more significant than himself (Philippians 2:3). Throughout his automotive career and even into retirement, he looked not only to his own interest, but also to the interests of others (Philippians 2:4).



When it came to God's children, his legacy lives on. He changed the trajectory of many lives thanks to his philanthropic zeal. In 1983, Walter founded Parents Anonymous of Georgia which later became Prevent Child Abuse Georgia. From 1985-1993, he was appointed by Governor Joe Frank Harris to the Georgia Children's Trust Fund Commission. In 1996, Walter and Winkie retired to Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia where he became Board Member and President of Habitat for Humanity, Board Member of the Georgia Mountain Food Bank, and Board Member of the Boys and Girls Club. In 2010, Walter discovered that local area children could learn better with better nutrition, so he and Winkie immediately built the Boomershine Family Logistics Center, a 20,000-sq. ft. facility for the Georgia Mountain Food Bank.



Because of his extensive service in every area of the community, in 2011 Walter was honored as Philanthropist of the Year by the North Georgia Community Foundation.



Though an avid athlete, outdoorsman and adventurer, Walter was happiest flying airplanes. From a very young age his passion for flying was fueled by his father who was an accomplished pilot, achieving his first solo flight in 1943 when he was thirteen. Walter continued to be active in aviation all of his life.



Walter and Winkie's greatest legacy to their family was their roadmap for life: love God, embrace life, challenge oneself, stay active, keep learning, do the right thing, work hard and be of service to others. For this, his children and their children's children are thankful.



Walter McKinley Boomershine, Jr. lives on in the hearts and souls of those who had the honor to know him. He was a legend. Walter was a "man among men."



A memorial service for Walter will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 with visitation at 9:00 AM-11 AM and a memorial service at 11:00 AM at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Drive, Gainesville, Georgia 30504, 770-287-8227.



www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Walter Boomershine Jr. Legacy Fund at the North Georgia Community Foundation (NGCF). Checks should be made payable to NGCF and include the Walter Boomershine Jr. Legacy Fund on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 340 Jesse Jewell Parkway SE, Suite 605, Gainesville, GA 30501. Donations to the Fund can also be made online at: www.ngcf.org/donate.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Rd., Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



"A man among men, a hero, all that was admirable and magnificent." - Arthur Conan Doyle, 1890



