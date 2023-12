BICKMAN, Michael



Michael Bickman, of Stepping Stone Farm in Canton, Georgia, passed away December 25, 2023 after several years of battling Parkinsons disease. He was a retired CPA, who loved dining a local restaurants, swimming, and travelling. Mike is survived by his wife, Cindy; his brother, Danny; and an assortment of dogs, cats and horses. Donations in Mike's memory can be made to: The Chattooga Foundation, 700 Trinity Church Rd., Canton, Georgia 30115.



