Beverly, Harry

Dr. Harry Black Beverly, age 89, died on January 23, 2024. He was born in Moultrie, Georgia, on September 28, 1934, the only son of Harry and Elethia (Ketchings) Beverly. In 1955, he married his childhood sweetheart, Ginger Rich. They celebrated their 68th anniversary in July. He was predeceased by Ginger by one month, but they shared a lifetime of companionship. After graduating from the University of Florida, he earned his Bachelor of Divinity degree, cum laude, from Columbia Theological Seminary in 1958, and his Doctorate in Theology, magna cum laude, from the University of Basel in Switzerland, in 1963. He served as Pastor of Inman Park Presbyterian Church, Atlanta; Associate Professor of Homiletics at Columbia Seminary; Associate Pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Atlanta; Senior Pastor of Riverside Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville, Florida; and Druid Hills Presbyterian Church, Atlanta. He served as Interim Minister at Northwest and Covenant Presbyterian churches in Atlanta. In retirement, he taught at Emory's Candler School of Theology. One of the most profound experiences that he had was living in Switzerland and studying under Karl Barth, who was deported from Germany in 1935 for refusing to sign the Oath of Loyalty to Adolph Hitler. Barth was the most significant influence on his theology. Harry had to learn to speak German to take his oral final exams. Speaking German was useful as he and Ginger loved Switzerland, and returned to Grindelwald with friends and family every year to hike in the Alps. He also loved his weekly golf foursome (he was a very proud member of the Hole in One Club), the Atlanta Breakfast Club, and sailing. Harry believed that the key to happiness is through selflessness, and he taught this by example. Harry was active in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. In the 1970s, he volunteered at the Open Door Community which advocated for the homeless and prison populations. After retiring to Madison, GA, in 2002, he saw the need for an after-school program, so he started The Boys & Girls Club of Morgan County. He will forever remain a source of inspiration, love and strength. He is survived by his three children, Rich (Cheryl) Beverly, Ginny (Walt) Parker and Allie (Paul) Bourgeois; as well as seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating both Ginger and Harry will be held on April 12, 2024, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel at Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Southern Center for Human Rights.



