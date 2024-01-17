BECKWORTH, William "Ken"



William Kenneth "Ken" Beckworth, age 85, of Marietta, GA, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024. He was born in Louisville, GA, on May 8, 1938, to Frank Aubrey and Sue Tanner Beckworth where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood in the country. He moved to Atlanta, GA, to attend GA Tech where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. After graduation Ken spent his career working for Georgia Power from April 1965 until he retired in August 1994. Ken enjoyed working several other jobs while at Georgia Power including teaching his love of engineering.



In his spare time Ken enjoyed being with his family and spending time in the North GA Mountains. Ken was a proud member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors (IAEI) and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Ken served as the secretary for the Georgia Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE-GA) several years. Ken leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 58 years, Marie; his brother, Frank Wayne Beckworth; three loving sons, Kenny, Jeff, and Chris; his loving daughters-in-law, Stace and Tammy; six adoring grandchildren, Kody, Tyler, Aubree, Hailey, Bailey, and Breckyn; two great-grandsons, Roman and Camden. Ken had several nieces and nephews that he loved.



The family will be holding a private celebration of life. Those desiring to honor his memory may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at Alzheimer's Association Donate to Fight Alzheimer's Disease.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com