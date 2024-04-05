Beadles, Clarence

BEADLES, III, Clarence



Clarence Victor Beadles, III, a 65-year resident of Moultrie, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the age of 87.



Victor Beadles was born in Oxford, Mississippi, on December 15, 1936, the son of the late Clarence Victor Beadles, Jr., and Floy Willis Beadles. After World War II, the family moved their lumber business from Mississippi to Georgia, where Mr. Beadles attended Waycross High School, lettering in football and track. He also earned his Eagle Scout distinction in Waycross. Mr. Beadles attended and graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was elected a member of SAE Fraternity, The Ramblin' Reck Club, The Student Council, The Koseme Society, The Student Trial Board, and Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities.



After earning a degree in Industrial Management and marrying, Deryl Anita Parker of Thomasville, Georgia, Mr. Beadles joined the family business in Moultrie, Georgia. Mr. Beadles soon became the Chairman and CEO of Beadles Lumber Company, a wholesale manufacturer of southern yellow pine lumber. During his five decades in this role, he expanded and modernized every area of the business and shipped lumber both domestically and internationally. He and his son also acquired Balfour Lumber Company in Thomasville, Georgia.



His professional contributions to the lumber industry included being a founding member, board member, and President of the Southeastern Lumber Manufacturers Association. He was also a board member representing the State of Georgia on the Southern Pine Inspection Bureau and served on the Norfolk Southern Advisory Board. He was appointed by Governor Sonny Perdue to serve two terms as a board member of the Georgia Forestry Commission. He was the recipient of the Beal Award for his outstanding service to the southern pine lumber industry.



During his career, Mr. Beadles also contributed his time to various local organizations, serving on the Colquitt Regional Medical Center board for 18 years, four of those years as Chairman. He was instrumental in establishing Pineland School, where he was on the board for nearly 20 years and led as Chairman for several of those years. Mr. Beadles also served on the boards of the Colquitt County Arts Center, the Albany Museum of Art, and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, and he was a member of the Colquitt County Development Authority, a director of C & S Bank, and a deacon of the First Presbyterian Church.



Outside of his business and community involvement, Mr. Beadles enjoyed managing the longleaf pine forests he had acquired, and he established Beadles Land and Timber for this purpose. He was most happy - even up into his 80s - conducting prescribed burns on the land well into the night. In the midst of the wiregrass forests, Mr. Beadles began Samara Plantation for quail hunting, remodeling an 1800s farmhouse to lodge guests from around the country. Mr. Beadles also enjoyed art, reading, and traveling with his wife and family, visiting more than 45 countries.



Mr. Beadles is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Deryl; and their three children, daughter, Denice Beadles Earle and her husband, John, of Atlanta; son, Bryant Victor Beadles of Thomasville; and son, Willis Parker Beadles and his wife, Sandi, of Atlanta. He also is survived by six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Beverly Beadles Pope, of Atlanta.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1:00 PM, at the First Presbyterian Church in Moultrie, with Reverend Doctor Bradley Walker officiating. A graveside service will be held immediately following at the Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, after which the family will receive friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Hero House Children's Advocacy Center of Colquitt County or to a church or charitable organization of one's choosing.



Baker Funeral Home of Moultrie will be entrusted with the funeral arrangements.



