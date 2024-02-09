BARE, Virginia Elaine



Virginia Elaine Scoggins Bare, age 75, of Johns Creek, GA, passed away on February 6, 2024, at home surrounded by her family and friends, after a short but aggressive battle with cancer.



Elaine was born in Atlanta, Georgia, to William Burdelle Scoggins and Doris Virginia Lummus on November 1, 1948. She was one of five children and grew up in Southwest Atlanta.



After Elaine graduated from Brown High School in 1966, she went to work for Sanders Roofing Company as a bookkeeper. She continued her career in the commercial roofing industry working for Fulton Roofing Company, MSI, Miller Brothers Roofing, Roofing Associates, Superior Commercial Roofing and opened Roof Partners in 2012. She devoted her career to helping others and leading with faith.



Elaine's greatest accomplishment were her children, Anthony Jonathan Mills, Michael Bilyeu Bare, and Amanda Elaine Bare and her grandchildren; Jonathan Avino Mills and Matthew Alexander Mills.



Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Anne Scoggins Adams. Elaine is survived by her loving husband, Robert William Bare; her three children and her two grandchildren; as well as her siblings, William B. Scoggins Jr., Betty Corinne Scoggins Ledford and Edgar Berry Scoggins.



Elaine will always be remembered for her giving personality. Her faith was her foundation and she loved without end.



Please join the family in celebrating her life on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel located at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319.





