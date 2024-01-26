BANKS-WOODEN, Fannie B.
Mrs. Fannie B. Banks-Wooden, age 83, of Atlanta, GA, died on January 15, 2024. Funeral services Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 1 PM, at Evergreen Baptist Church, 303 Fourth Ave., Decatur, GA 30030, Pastor Mario Stephens. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
