Bacastow, Wesley Gene

Wesley Gene Bacastow, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend peacefully passed into the hands of our Lord in the early morning of Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the age of 95.



Born on January 25, 1928, in Berwyn, IL, Wesley led a remarkable life. He was a devoted husband to Elvira "Vi" for 66 years and a wonderful dad to his children. Wesley will fondly be remembered for his integrity, storytelling, humor and loving heart.



Wesley was raised in Brookfield, IL, and graduated from Riverside Brookfield High School. He attended the University of Illinois Chicago College of Engineering, majoring in mathematics. Wesley was a graduate of the Spartan School of Aeronautics and Technology, Tulsa, Oklahoma.



Wesley was an extraordinary man of many accomplishments and passions. After voluntarily serving his country as a member of the Navy during World War II, he embarked on a successful career in the sales industry, eventually becoming the Eastern USA Original Equipment Sales Manager for General Tire and Rubber Company. In 1987, he started a career in commercial real estate and founded the American Properties Group. Wesley was a member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors' Million Dollar Club, and was honored at the age of 80 with the Phoenix Award for producing in the top 1% for 10 consecutive years.



Beyond his professional achievements and dedication to family, Wesley found pleasure in his hobbies. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Atlanta Athletic Club since 1967, where he created many special friendships and was a member of the "Duffers Club". Additionally, he enjoyed annual Canadian fishing trips with his sons, creating lasting memories.



Wesley and his beloved Vi took many trips and international cruises in their retirement years to several destinations, including the Napa Valley, Italy, Alaska and the Panama Canal.



In recent years, Wesley retired to St. George Village, where he was known for his sharp skills in playing poker and bridge with his many close friends. He was also an avid Atlanta Braves fan and counted the days until spring training.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elvira Canino Bacastow; his treasured parents, Alvin Hemperly and Mary Esther Gribble Bacastow; cherished brothers, Ronald Bacastow and Jack Bacastow. Surviving Wesley is his very dear sister, Patricia Stoker. Wesley leaves behind the legacy of five children, David Bacastow (Bobbi), Steven Bacastow (Kim), Leslie Tart (Randy), Nancy Prather (Bill), and Sylvia Menetre (Keith). His presence will forever be cherished by his grandchildren, Leslie (Christian), Amy (Charles), Michelle, Alex (Ashley) Stephanie, Wesley, Michael, Brian, Randal, Steven; and eight great-grandchildren, Olivia, Emma , Clara, David, Daniel, Eva, Aiden and Iley Rose, each having been touched by his wisdom and positive motivation; also surviving Wesley are a host of special nieces, nephews, and extended family.



A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held for Wesley at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Johns Creek, on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 10:30 AM with Reverend Paul A. Flood, officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. A graveside service and burial, with military honors, will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, January 25, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes.



While we mourn the loss of Wesley Gene Bacastow, we also celebrate the incredible life he lived. His enduring love for family and friends, his sharp wit, and his ability to positively impact others will forever be cherished and remain in our hearts. May his wisdom continue to guide and uplift all those who were fortunate enough to know him - A Great Man Loved by All.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarrriorproject.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.





