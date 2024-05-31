ANSLEY, Shepard Bryan



Shepard Bryan Ansley died on May 18, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, at the age of 84. He was born on July 31, 1939, in Atlanta, GA. Shepard served in the US Army as a Captain in the Artillery from 1965 to 1967, demonstrating his dedication to his country with honor and commitment. He greatly enjoyed his time serving in Germany. A distinguished attorney by profession, Shepard's legal expertise touched the lives of many. He graduated from E. Rivers Elementary School and Episcopal High School. He completed his higher education at the University of Georgia and UVA Law School. Shepard was a devoted, lifelong member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church. He was also a strong supporter and fundraiser for many organizations including The Study Hall at Emmaus House, Trust for Public Land, Mount Vernon, the Atlanta Opera, The Cherokee Garden Library, the Atlanta Preservation Center, and the Boyce L. Ansley School. Shepard is survived by his sister, Ellen A. Hardison; his brother, W. Bonneau Ansley; his daughters, Anna A. Davis and Florence Bryan Ansley; as well as his granddaughter, Anna Boyce Davis; and grandson, Archibald H. Davis, II. Shepard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Boyce L. Ansley. A service to honor Shepard's life will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 1, 2024. The family requests in lieu of flowers contributions in his memory be made to The Boyce L. Ansley School and The Study Hall.





