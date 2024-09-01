Anderson, Dianne

ANDERSON (MacDonald), Dianne Christine



Dianne Christine MacDonald Anderson, age 76, of Alpharetta passed away on April 24, 2024, with her loving family at her side. She was the wife of Walter "Wally" Anderson III.



Daughter of Robert Winfield and Theresa Kolff MacDonald, she was born on August 6, 1947, in Boston, MA and grew up in Braintree, MA. Her family were communicants of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weymouth, MA. She attended Braintree High School and later graduated from Fisher Junior College in Boston, MA.



With Dianne's passion for travel and adventure, she proudly secured a position with Eastern Air Lines as a flight attendant. Her energy and compassion earned the respect of both management and her peers. She soon became an In-Flight Supervisor. She was a special leader. She knew her job completely. She was kind, caring and steady; but could also become a disciplinarian when necessary. For nearly 25 years, she was a valued member of her EAL community and a loving figure in the lives of her many friends.



A flight attendant's job was meant to look easy and glamorous, but at times it was difficult. Danger was present every time they stepped on board the aircraft. On Tuesday, February 25, 1969, Dianne was one of seven crew members and 53 passengers on EAL Flight #955 traveling from Atlanta, GA to Miami, FL. That day, the DC-8 jet was commandeered by a lone gunman shortly after takeoff. Approaching the first-class cabin, she observed a man with a gun pointed at the head of another flight attendant. The gunman and his captive made entry into the cockpit and ordered the pilot to fly the plane to Cuba.



The crew and its passengers were detained at the Havana-José Marti International Airport (HAV). The gunman remained in Cuba while the DC-8 was allowed to return to Miami. Dianne, always making the best of a situation, returned with a Cuban cigar for her dad.



While watching on television the U.S. aerial attacks on Iraq during Operation Desert Storm in January 1991, Dianne and many of her colleagues learned that after a series of events, EAL ceased operations at midnight, January 18, 1991.



Dianne loved EAL and was a very loyal employee. She proudly displayed EAL memorabilia in her kitchen. In her desk, she kept a thank you note from EAL's legendary CEO, Frank Borman.



Joining another airline was not an option. Rafters Bar & Grill in Alpharetta, GA, gave Dianne the opportunity to begin a second career. When she made the transition from being a flight attendant to a manager of a local sports bar, it wasn't difficult. Rather than standing at the door welcoming passengers onto an airplane; she wore the same caring smile to welcome guests into the restaurant. She knew the names of almost every customer and treated them as her best friends. She treated every child as "special." Dianne would provide them with sodas, candy or change to play games so their parents could enjoy their meals and time together.



Wally and Dianne were married on December 19, 1995, in a chapel in the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, NV. Their love was something to behold. Both believing that the other was meant just for them. They were happily married for over 28 wonderful years. They enjoyed entertaining friends in their home and making themselves available to help others.



Dianne was "elegant," a beautiful woman inside and out. She loved to laugh, dance, shop, and smile. More importantly, Dianne had a heart for "people." She was loving and caring, positively touching the lives of many individuals. She befriended several young girls who at the time were at odds with their parents. She helped them develop confidence and to formulate a purpose and direction for their lives. She would receive notes and holiday cards from those ladies who are now wives and mothers. Many are currently attempting to figure out how to deal and co-exist with their children.



Dianne is survived by her devoted husband, Wally; her son, Theodore Robert Troncoso; and stepchildren: Ann Alexander, Erik Walter Anderson, and Kyle Taylor Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Elizabeth Anderson. Her joy was further multiplied by her grandchildren, Alexis Taylor Anderson, Parker Walter Anderson, and Katelynn Mary Anderson. Dianne also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Owen and Sandra Ross; brother-in-law, Jonathan Ross; nephew, Jonathan Ross, Jr. (Whitney); and niece, Jocelyn Anastasiou (Fotios) and numerous grandnieces and nephews. Dianne enjoyed many special relationships; especially, her extended family consisting of Kimberly Rhys, Richard and Diane McKenna, and Julie and Marc Lanoue. Cherished friends include her closet confident, Darrell Lilly; former neighbor, Judy Wamsley; childhood friend, Shirley Doogue, and former roommate and partner in crime during flight attendant training, J.J. Hammett. We would be remiss if we did not include Church (Churchill), her devoted and loving furry friend. All will continue to hold her memory dear.



At Dianne's request, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dianne's memory can be made to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue - Cats, (PO Box 821, Alpharetta, GA 30009) a cause close to her heart.



Dianne's life was one of vibrant engagement and enduring love, touching all who knew her through her kindness and dedication. Her legacy will live on in the countless lives she influenced, and the warm memories shared by friends and family.



"You're simply the best, better than all the rest. Better than anyone, anyone I've ever met ...."



