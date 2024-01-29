Alexandrides, Costas

ALEXANDRIDES, Dr. Costas G.



Costas G. Alexandrides, Professor Emeritus of Management at Georgia State University, passed away peacefully at home on December 8, 2023, after a long illness. He was 94 years old.



Alexandrides was born in Athens, Greece, and was a young boy during the difficult final years of WWII. His family went through much hardship. As a child, Alexandrides loved playing soccer, and kept this love of soccer all his life.



He came to the U.S. at age 18 to study. He attended Emory University and the University of Georgia, earning his B.A. degree in Political Science and Economics. He earned his Ph.D in International Relations and World Affairs at New York University. In New York, he worked as an economic development officer for the United Nations in New York and Korea.



Dr. Alexandrides was very active with the World Trade Centers in New York and Atlanta. He was determined to help Atlanta become a great international city. He said that when he first came to Atlanta, people would turn and stare at you if you spoke a foreign language in an elevator. Today, over 1,250 multinational corporations have offices in the metro area. He also had a consulting firm called the International Market Information System, IMIS, to help companies develop their exports.



He became a professor at Georgia State University in Atlanta in 1966. He taught economics, management, and international business courses, with emphasis on international trade and investment. He published several books and various articles on international business topics. He retired from GSU in 1998, with over 31 years service. He kept on working, lecturing as a guest professor at other universities. His students called him Dr. Alex. He helped many of his students find jobs, and also used his contacts to help friends grow their businesses.



Dr. Alexandrides is survived by his wife, Barbara Bowers; stepson, Nicolas Powell; nephew, Conrad Ayers; niece, Martha Ayers Peck; and sisters-in-law, Helen Bowers Ogren and Judy Bowers (Curtis) Richardson. Alexandrides will be remembered for his friendly, outgoing nature, his optimism, and his beautiful smile. May he rest in eternal peace.



The funeral will be held in the chapel at H.M. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Oglethorpe location at 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319, at 10 AM, on Wednesday, January 31.



