Adams, Frank

Frank Logan Adams, Jr., 81, of Athens, GA, passed away on March 27, 2024, after battling Parkinson's disease for nearly a decade. Logan was born on October 4, 1942, in Newport News, VA. He grew up in Thomson, GA. His 30-year career with the Coca-Cola Company moved him and his family across the Southeast before settling in 1986 in the Atlanta area, where he resided until 2015, when his declining health required him to move closer to family.



Logan was an active member of Mt. Bethel UMC and enjoyed his time singing in the choir and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. After his retirement from Coca-Cola, he continued his love of food service working at Mt. Bethel, where he was affectionately called Mr. Logan by the children whose lunch he served each day. Logan was a history buff and a sports fan-a UGA fan by default! An avid golf spectator, he loved the Masters, attending the tournament annually for more than 40 years. He cherished his family and friends, who enjoyed his sarcastic sense of humor, a trait which served him well as his health declined.



He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Logan Adams, Sr. (1944) and Adelle Dozier Adams (2020). He is survived by his son, Ryan Adams of Athens, GA; daughter, Heather Adams; and granddaughter, Emma Kilpatrick of Greensboro, NC; and a host of extended family and friends.



As we grieve his loss, we are thankful for the wonderful care he received from the staff at the Orchard at Athens and Family Hospice.



To honor his memory, please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta at habitatnwma.org or MUST Ministries at mustministries.org. Both are organizations he cared deeply about.



