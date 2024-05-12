ABNER, David Allen "Dave"



Longtime Atlanta resident, David Allen Abner, Sr. passed away peacefully in compassionate hospice care, 21 February 2024, at the age of 89. Born in Ypsilanti, MI, October 27,1934, his family relocated to Clearwater, FL, a few years later. A graduate of Clearwater High School in 1952 and Florida State University in 1956. At FSU, he met and later married Walda Sims Stearns of Atlanta. Also at FSU, he enrolled in the OCS program to become a Naval Aviator. David completed flight training at Saufley Field, in Pensacola, FL, and Walda pinned his "Wings of Gold" in 1959. The Navy rewarded his exceptional skills with several prestigious postings: Flight Instructor, Command of an anti-submarine warfare Lighter Than Air Ship (Navy blimp) in Lakehurst, NJ, and service in the JAG corps. David was honorably discharged in 1963, moved to Atlanta, and eventually began his company, Atlanta Tax Service, Inc., which he ran successfully for over 40 yrs. Never retiring, he worked until early January of 2024. A man of devout religious faith, Dave also loved golf, coaching, running, music, movies, crosswords, extensive travel, cooking and spending lots of time with family and friends. He is survived by his children: Scott, David Jr, and Deenie; his sister, Sonnie; and his only grandchild, Jake. David was an incredibly loving, devoted, and dedicated father, grandpa, and brother. Dave also had many dear friends whom he loved and cherished. The same was true of his business clients. Such a kind and decent man! He was a blessing and will be missed always. There was no funeral or church service per his wishes; however, it was David's desire that there be a Celebration of Life in his name. The family will hold the event at The 57th Fighter Group Restaurant, in Atlanta, on Saturday, June 1, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. All who knew and loved him are invited to gather for light fare and drinks, and share stories about this very fine man. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in David's name to St. Dunstan Episcopal Church in Atlanta or The National Hospice Foundation.



