North DeKalb Health Center to reopen after 5-month shutdown

After being closed for more than five months, the North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee will reopen next week.
The health center, located at 3807 Clairmont Road, will reopen Tuesday at 8:15 a.m., according to a news release. The center has been closed since April 3, so resources could be shifted to other health centers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reopening comes a week after residents in the eastern part of the county regained a source of healthcare convenience. The East DeKalb Health Center in Stonecrest, which previously closed in March, reopened last Tuesday.
The health centers offer general healthcare services, including physicals, immunizations, pregnancy testing and sexually transmitted disease testing. Patients will need to bring medical insurance information, or the cost of services will be due at the time of the visit.
Both health centers operate from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
None of the county’s five health centers offer COVID-19 tests, but there are three dedicated testing sites in DeKalb. The county used to offer a dozen testing sites but has recently been closing them due to “low volume” of demand, according to the DeKalb County Board of Health.
For more information on the health centers, visit dekalbhealth.net or call 404-294-3700.