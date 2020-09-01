DeKalb health department consolidating COVID-19 testing sites

Officials said that sites at Greenforest Community Baptist Church in Stonecrest and Salem Bible Church in Decatur will end after Tuesday’s testing is complete. The new site at the former Sam’s Club at 2994 Turner Hill Road in Stonecrest will open on Wednesday.

Explore DeKalb commissioner stalls coronavirus aid in clash with local city

The “expanded regional site” will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.