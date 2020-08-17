DeKalb closing COVID-19 testing site due to ‘low volume’

The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville

5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta

1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur

3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Drive, Stonecrest

The Greenforest location is also open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, by appointment only.

Testing is free and open to anyone who wants to be tested. Registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

Appointment scheduling and more information are available at dekalbhealth.net or by calling the county’s COVID-19 call center at 404-294-3700, Option 1.

Call center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.