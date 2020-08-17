DeKalb closing COVID-19 testing site due to ‘low volume’

The DeKalb County Board of Health is closing one of its testing sites due to “low volume,” officials said.
Tuesday will be the last day testing is offered at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Clifton Springs Road in southwest DeKalb. Health board spokesman Eric Nickens said two other testing sites are within 10 minutes of the church and demand has been waning.
But, Nickens said, officials are “currently working out contract details for a location that will service the southern portion of DeKalb County.”
“At this time, we are unable to release any definitive information,” he said.
Another testing site in Tucker was closed late last month when the county’s contract with a church there expired. After the Beulah Missionary site closes on Tuesday, the health board will be down to four testing locations.
The following locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday:
- Former K-Mart Store Parking Lot, 5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville
- Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church, 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta
- Greenforest Community Baptist Church, 3250 Rainbow Drive, Decatur
- Salem Bible Church, 5460 Hillandale Drive, Stonecrest
The Greenforest location is also open from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, by appointment only.
Testing is free and open to anyone who wants to be tested. Registration in advance is strongly encouraged.
Appointment scheduling and more information are available at dekalbhealth.net or by calling the county’s COVID-19 call center at 404-294-3700, Option 1.
Call center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.