East DeKalb Health Center to reopen Tuesday

The East DeKalb Health Center, located at 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Stonecrest, will reopen at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
DeKalb County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

DeKalb County residents in the eastern part of the county will regain a source of healthcare convenience this week.

The East DeKalb Health Center, located at 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Stonecrest, will reopen at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The health center temporarily closed on March 27 to shift resources due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

Normal hours of operation are 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those hours will also resume.

Information: dekalbhealth.net or 404-294-3700.

