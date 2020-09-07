East DeKalb Health Center to reopen Tuesday

The East DeKalb Health Center, located at 2277 S. Stone Mountain-Lithonia Road in Stonecrest, will reopen at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The health center temporarily closed on March 27 to shift resources due to COVID-19, according to a press release.

Normal hours of operation are 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those hours will also resume.