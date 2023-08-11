BreakingNews
Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

No indictment for former Clayton County officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes

DA: ‘No justification to present this case to another grand jury’

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1 hour ago
A Clayton County grand jury has decided against indicting the police officer who fatally shot Eric Holmes in Morrow last year as Holmes fled in a car that had been reported stolen by Rome police.

Police video footage shows Clayton Officer Justin Stephens repeatedly ordering Holmes to step out of the 2014 Kia Optima. Stephens testified that he fired his pistol after Holmes disobeyed his commands and reached toward a firearm inside the Kia, Clayton District Attorney Tasha Mosley told reporters Friday.

Holmes drove away before veering into a ditch, mortally wounded. Two handguns were found in the car, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Mosley said her office continued to investigate after the grand jury’s decision.

“Because the follow-up investigation uncovered no new or conflicting evidence regarding the actions of Officer Stephens,” she said, “there was no justification to present this case to another grand jury. In conclusion, this case is officially closed.”

Holmes’ mother decried the decision.

“If he stole a car, you lock him up. You don’t shoot him up,” said Vakelvion Holmes, who appeared at the Clayton County Courthouse with friends and relatives to hear Mosley’s decision. “My baby did not deserve to die.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stephens’ attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. He resigned on Dec. 19 “in lieu of termination,” according to Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council records.

