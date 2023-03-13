News, reaction, editorials and opinion

News and impact
June 29, 2022: Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords
July 27, 2022: Abrams’ affordable housing plan targets predatory landlords
Aug. 1, 2022: Code enforcement sweeps notorious Atlanta apartments
Aug. 24, 2022: Sandy Springs plans to improve apartment inspections process
Sept. 2, 2022: Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
Oct. 3, 2022: As Cobb requires apartment inspections, some fear tenants will carry the burden
Oct. 11, 2022: AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings” series honored with national award
Oct. 31, 2022: Inside City Hall: Atlanta shovels deep into affordable housing agenda
Dec. 23, 2022: Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting
Dec. 23, 2022: Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit
Feb. 14, 2023: Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights
Feb. 24: 2023: Atlanta’s new problem property list drops some notorious apartments
Feb. 24, 2023: Apartment crackdown hits usual Georgia barriers
March 3, 2023: Landlord-legislators may hold fate of tenant protection bill
Editorials, opinion columns, newsletters
June 15, 2022: Opinion: ‘Dangerous dwellings’ demand real, rapid fixes
June 15, 2022: Bill Torpy: Profiting from poverty, the super-sized version
July 21, 2022: Our opinion: A hopeful first step toward safer apartments
Nov. 26, 2022: Opinion: Lawmakers, hold negligent landlords accountable
Dec. 21, 2022: A.M. ATL newsletter: ‘As Little as Possible’
Dec. 29, 2022: From the editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community
Dec. 30, 2022: Mike Luckovich: Apartment available
Jan. 9, 2023: A message to our elected officials
Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution