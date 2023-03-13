News, reaction, editorials and opinion

X
June 29, 2022: Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords

July 5, 2022: Atlanta City Council passes resolution urging crackdown of negligent landlords

July 15, 2022: Fulton DA plans crackdown on dangerous apartment complexes

July 18, 2022: Crackdown on Atlanta apartments comes after years of fragmented approach to crime, squalor

July 19, 2022: Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?

July 27, 2022: Abrams’ affordable housing plan targets predatory landlords

Aug. 1, 2022: Code enforcement sweeps notorious Atlanta apartments

Aug. 24, 2022: Sandy Springs plans to improve apartment inspections process

Sept. 2, 2022: Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions

Oct. 3, 2022: As Cobb requires apartment inspections, some fear tenants will carry the burden

Oct. 11, 2022: AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings” series honored with national award

Oct. 31, 2022: Inside City Hall: Atlanta shovels deep into affordable housing agenda

Dec. 23, 2022: Families grapple with teens’ deaths days after fatal SW Atlanta apartment shooting

Dec. 23, 2022: Judge sanctions apartment company, lawyers for ‘fraud’ in death suit

Feb. 14, 2023: Speaker backs bill to strengthen tenant rights

Feb. 24: 2023: Atlanta’s new problem property list drops some notorious apartments

Feb. 24, 2023: Apartment crackdown hits usual Georgia barriers

March 3, 2023: Landlord-legislators may hold fate of tenant protection bill

Editorials, opinion columns, newsletters

June 15, 2022: Opinion: ‘Dangerous dwellings’ demand real, rapid fixes

June 15, 2022: Bill Torpy: Profiting from poverty, the super-sized version

July 21, 2022: Our opinion: A hopeful first step toward safer apartments

Nov. 26, 2022: Opinion: Lawmakers, hold negligent landlords accountable

Dec. 21, 2022: A.M. ATL newsletter: ‘As Little as Possible’

Dec. 29, 2022: From the editor: Dangerous dwellings damage our community

Dec. 30, 2022: Mike Luckovich: Apartment available

Jan. 9, 2023: A message to our elected officials

