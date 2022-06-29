Atlanta officials push for stronger prosecution of negligent apartment landlords

The resolution, sponsored by Councilwoman Andrea Boone with the support of most of the council, requests that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office “investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners/landlords” who violate the city’s housing code and provide poor maintenance and security. It also urges the Atlanta Police Department and the city solicitor’s office to “diligently pursue all complaints against neglectful landlords.”

The legislation is non-binding, but city officials said they hope the legal authorities see the importance of the issue and take more bad landlords to court. It says failing to provide decent living conditions for renters “should constitute negligent or criminal conduct and a violation of city and state laws enacted to protect tenants,” the resolution states.