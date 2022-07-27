Abrams’ affordable housing plan targets predatory landlords

And she said she’d push legislation that would create a statewide certification of habitability, which would set minimum housing quality standards.

“Simply not being on fire should not be it,” she said. “It needs to be true habitability. It needs to be maintained, and local governments should have the ability to enforce in a timely fashion any inaction by landlords.”

A recent AJC investigation identified more than 250 complexes across metro Atlanta where violent crime and dangerous living conditions combine to make apartments all but uninhabitable.

The investigation found that at least three-fourths of the region’s most dangerous complexes belong to private equity firms and other remote investors, many of whom, in the absence of robust governmental oversight, prioritize earnings over their tenants’ well-being.

Currently, Georgia law does not explicitly require landlords to provide habitable rentals. The AJC investigation found families living in burnt-out buildings or among roaches, rats and raw sewage, while landlords’ revenues and property values skyrocketed.

Abrams said her plan would target those who have been taking advantage of the state’s weak laws and expressed confidence she would get the proposal through a Republican-controlled Legislature that hasn’t historically been friendly to affordable housing initiatives.

“Atlanta is ground zero, but if you go to Savannah, it’s happening there,” she said. “If you go to Albany, it’s happening there. If you go to Augusta, it’s happening there. It is happening across the state, and that is why I believe, for the first time, we can take legitimate action in the Legislature.”

The housing plan was only the latest in a series of policies Abrams has unveiled involving other pressing issues such as criminal justice, education and healthcare. The plethora of proposals contrasts with Kemp, who has yet to unveil his second-term agenda.

Her housing policy also includes a pledge to create a statewide plan to address homelessness and a promise to accelerate the distribution of more than $450 million in unspent federal emergency rental assistance funds.

She would leverage federal funds to expand the Georgia Dream program, which is designed to help first-time homeowners finance their down payment and other costs.

And she proposed an exponential boost in funding for the state affordable housing trust fund from $3 million to $32 million.

The rollout is part of an effort to sharpen attention on an affordable housing crisis that Abrams said doesn’t get as much attention as rising inflation and high energy costs but has caused a ripple effect that is straining the state’s social fabric.

“It’s as salient and urgent as gas prices and food prices,” she said. “The challenge is that it’s not as sexy and therefore we have not heard the governor speak about it.”

Staff Writer Willoughby Mariano contributed to this report.