AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award

The series, written by investigative reporters Alan Judd and Willoughby Mariano, received a silver medal in the 2022 Bartlett & Steele Awards, presented by the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The award is named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Don Barlett and Jim Steele.

Other top winners in the competition’s Regional/Local category were the StarTribune of Minneapolis, which won the gold award, and a joint entry from the Palm Beach Post and ProPublica, which won bronze.