ajc logo
X

AJC’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’ series honored with national award

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

News
19 minutes ago

“Dangerous Dwellings,” the recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution series that revealed unsafe and unsanitary conditions in hundreds of apartment complexes across the Atlanta region, has been honored in a national journalism competition.

The series, written by investigative reporters Alan Judd and Willoughby Mariano, received a silver medal in the 2022 Bartlett & Steele Awards, presented by the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The award is named for the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Don Barlett and Jim Steele.

Other top winners in the competition’s Regional/Local category were the StarTribune of Minneapolis, which won the gold award, and a joint entry from the Palm Beach Post and ProPublica, which won bronze.

The competition’s judges praised the depth of the Journal-Constitution’s investigation, which showed how lax security, deferred maintenance, governmental inertia and weak tenant-protection laws combined to trap residents in substandard apartment complexes where they are menaced by crime, rats, mold and other threats.

“Through a three-part series with character-driven stories, extensive data analysis, damning photos, and investigating more than 1,000 apartment complexes across five counties, the AJC’s story found that much of the region’s affordable housing is nearly uninhabitable,” the Reynolds Center said in a news release announcing the award.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kate Brumback

Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport1h ago

Credit: Ty Tagami

Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra addresses Josef Martinez’s future with team
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new president coming, Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra unsure of future
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

With new president coming, Atlanta United’s Carlos Bocanegra unsure of future
2h ago

Credit: Brynn Anderson

LIVE GAMETRACKER: Braves open NLDS series versus Phillies
43m ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal Constitution

Simon acquires 50% of Jamestown, developer behind Ponce City Market
3h ago
Climate change remains partisan issue in Georgia elections
5h ago
Pitch for new 20-story tower aims to increase Midtown’s affordable housing
9h ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
3h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top