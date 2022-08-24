Sandy Springs plans to improve apartment inspections process

A meeting date has not yet been scheduled. Community Development Director Ginger Sottile suggested adjustments to the code enforcement policy during a City Council meeting presentation Aug. 16.

Councilwoman Melody Kelley recently said the changes in apartment inspections were prompted by concerns expressed by residents and officials during public meetings for Sandy Springs’ Next Ten Initiative.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation series Dangerous Dwellings also played a role, she said.

“In these measures we are addressing the majority of our community, “Kelley said of Sandy Springs planned changes to code enforcement. “It’s proactive. Fifty-two percent of the (city) population resides in multi-family communities.”

City Council will consider approving a requirement in which apartment communities must have a third party conduct inspections for all units. A third-party has handle inspections carried out at the 20% of apartment communities that are normally inspected annually.

In addition, the code enforcement department would have a program to educate the public on apartment maintenance and complaint options.

Residents who talked to the AJC in 2020 about extreme mold problems at the former ReNew Sandy Springs apartments said they didn’t know the city could help with the issue when they received no resolution from apartment management.