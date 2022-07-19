ajc logo
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?

Fairburn & Gordon I & II apartments on Fairburn Road was among 43 complexes targeted by local prosecutors in a campaign against persistently dangerous and unhealthy apartments. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Investigations
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Atlanta and Fulton County prosecutors are targeting persistently substandard housing after an AJC investigation, “Dangerous Dwellings”

Prosecutors marked 18 of the complexes as top priority as they devise strategies for attacking the problems and holding landlords accountable. But the list isn’t final, and it doesn’t include numerous other troubled complexes identified by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ExploreTargeted apartment complexes have long histories of crime, squalor

Dangerous Dwellings: An AJC investigation

As violent crime escalated in the city and its suburbs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sought to uncover why so many of them took place at certain apartment complexes.

Reporters embarked on a year-long effort which included collecting crime data from 15 area law enforcement agencies and code enforcement records from 19 jurisdictions. They also analyzed lawsuits, property records, corporate documents and files from local and state housing agencies. More than 250 persistently unsafe and unhealthy apartment complexes were identified.

The findings are detailed in a three-part series, Dangerous Dwellings, available free on AJC.com and the AJC ePaper.

About the Authors

Follow Alan Judd on twitter
Follow Willoughby Mariano on twitter
