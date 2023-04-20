Nature, arts groups getting Fulton funding

County commissioners approved $700,000 for Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center, which will use the money for a new gated entrance and educational programs. Bear Creek Nature Center in Chattahoochee Hills will also get $700,000 and use the money for building and parking upgrades, along with educational programs.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. pointed out that the $200,000 in education funding for Chattahoochee Nature Center was marked as recurring annually, while the same funding for Bear Creek was not.