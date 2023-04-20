Nature, arts groups getting Fulton funding

Nature and arts groups are getting $2 million from Fulton County under contracts approved April 19.
County commissioners approved $700,000 for Roswell’s Chattahoochee Nature Center, which will use the money for a new gated entrance and educational programs. Bear Creek Nature Center in Chattahoochee Hills will also get $700,000 and use the money for building and parking upgrades, along with educational programs.
Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. pointed out that the $200,000 in education funding for Chattahoochee Nature Center was marked as recurring annually, while the same funding for Bear Creek was not.
“Why does south Fulton always get the short end of the stick?” he said. “When you have the same ‘accident’ over and over and over again, it seems intentional.”
Arrington moved successfully to make Bear Creek’s educational funding recurring too.
Pamela Roshell, county chief operating officer for Health, Human Services & Public Works, said the oversight was because recurring funding had previously been given to Chattahoochee Nature Center as a “legacy partner” of the county.
Commissioners also approved $200,000 each in program, education, research and artistic funding for the National Black Arts Festival, Johns Creek Arts Center and Hammonds House museum.
