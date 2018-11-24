Man wearing no pants dies after rampage at Whataburger

A Texas man collapsed and died after he was arrested for going on a rampage at a Whataburger in Houston, police said.

>> Read more trending news

The incident took place Thanksgiving night, KHOU reported.

The man, who police have not identified yet, was described as a white male approximately in his 40s. He was experiencing a "severe crisis" when he entered the Whataburger wearing only a T-shirt, police said. He destroyed property, tossed trash bins, jumped on counters and threw items at customers and staff members, according to the police report. When the man began attacking people, the manager attempted to intervene and move customers and staff outside, but the man followed them and attacked the manager, who suffered a knee injury, police said.

HPD commanders, investigators & PIO en route to a scene at 9500 Bissonnet. Preliminary information is a male arrested for assaulting restaurant patrons stopped breathing & was transported to an area hospital where he was pronouced deceased. No other info at this time. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 23, 2018

Police arrived on the scene and located the man, who resisted arrest, Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. After they were able to subdue him, the man collapsed and became unresponsive, police said. Officers noticed the man had a laceration or puncture wound on his side. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing, as are attempts to identify the deceased man and determine the cause of death, police said.