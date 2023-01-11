What is the FAA NOTAM system?

Flights were delayed at multiple locations across the United States Wednesday after a computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration.
The agency said in a tweet that it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.
NOTAMs, which used to be called Notice to Airmen, provides important safety information about facility outages and potential hazards that could affect the flight of a plane. The alerts span from mundane information about construction at airports to urgent flight restrictions or broken equipment.
Pilots are required to pilots to consult NOTAMs before the start of each flight.
-Compiled from AJC and Associated Press reports.
Credit: Stephen M. Dowell
