Wall Street stumbles ahead of Fed announcement on economy

The S&P 500 index was down 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%, helped by bank stocks, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite was down 1%.

Bond yields moved upward again, after being relatively stable for more than a week. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was at 1.67% from 1.62% the day before. It’s now at its highest level since January 2020.