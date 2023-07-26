These Trader Joe’s cookies may contain rocks. See the products under recall

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
58 minutes ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they may contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.

The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023 to October 21, 2023.

According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund.

About the Author

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Atlanta means everything’: Christopher Eubanks wins as he’s embraced at Atlanta Open2h ago

Credit: TNS

Ga. donors seek to boost Trump rivals, but he still dominates state fundraising
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Actions News

TORPY: Clarkston, the Ellis Island of the South, not welcoming to police
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
14h ago

WEATHER UPDATE: More heat and Code Orange air quality alert still in effect
41m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Singapore hangs a man for drug trafficking. It will hang a woman on Friday — the first in...
13m ago
NatWest Bank CEO ousted after furor over politician Nigel Farage's bank account
19m ago
Thailand's divisive ex-Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra readies return during political...
28m ago
Featured

PBS explores Stone Mountain Park’s Confederate carving for ‘Iconic America’
13h ago
Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top