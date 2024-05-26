Nation & World News

The 2024 French Open has started and there is now a retractable roof atop Court Suzanne Lenglen

The 2024 French Open is underway at Roland Garros
The new roof over Suzanne Lenglen court is seen ahead of first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The 2024 French Open is underway at Roland Garros, with play in the first round starting on Sunday after a ceremony to inaugurate the new retractable roof above Court Suzanne Lenglen.

There is no rain in the forecast for Day 1, so that might be the only use of the movable cover atop the second-largest stadium at the tournament facility.

The main arena, Court Philippe Chatrier, has had its retractable roof since the 2020 tournament.

Among the players scheduled to play Sunday are four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, two-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz and, in the night session, Andy Murray against Stan Wawrinka in a matchup between a pair of men who each owns three Slam titles.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

The new roof over Suzanne Lenglen court closed ahead of first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

