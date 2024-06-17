Nation & World News

Passenger plane lands safely in New Zealand after a fire shuts down an engine

New Zealand's fire service says a passenger plane landed safely after a fire shut down one engine shortly after takeoff from Queenstown on the South Island
By CHARLOTTE GRAHAM-McLAY – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A passenger plane landed safely at a New Zealand airport on Monday after a fire shut down one of its engines, the nation’s fire service said.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 jet bound for Melbourne, Australia, with 67 passengers and six crew members on board landed in the New Zealand city of Invercargill after the fire forced a diversion. The incident may have resulted from “a possible bird strike,” the airline's chief operations officer, Stuart Aggs, said in an emailed statement.

Flames were seen shortly after the plane took off from Queenstown Airport. No further information about what happened at the time of the incident was known, said Catherine Nind, an airport spokesperson.

“At this time, we are not aware of any physical injuries to guests or crew,” Aggs said. Passengers will be accommodated in Invercargill overnight and new flights would be arranged, he said.

Queenstown, with a population of 53,000, is popular tourist destination on New Zealand's South Island, famous for skiing, adventure tourism and alpine vistas.

The rate of birds striking planes at New Zealand’s airports is about four in every 10,000 aircraft movements, the country’s aviation regulator says on its website. The consequences vary in severity depending on where the aircraft is hit, the size of the birds and the pilot’s reaction, the Civil Aviation Authority says.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lewis Levine

Gun violence comes to a Georgia prison: Inmate fatally shoots food service worker, then...

Credit: Jim Gaines

Korean visit heralds possible high-tech factories in south Fulton County

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Braves send Hurston Waldrep back to minors after loss to Rays

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

College financial aid woes linger in Georgia, where FAFSA filings are down

Credit: Doug Turnbull / WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: The Skycopter view of Atlanta traffic’s latest madness - a runaway bus
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden's reelection team launches $50 million ad campaign targeting Trump before the first...
10m ago
Chinese premier agrees with Australia to 'properly manage' differences
25m ago
At least 8 dead after trains collided in eastern India near the Darjeeling tourist spot
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Lewis Levine

AJC INVESTIGATION
Violence, suicides mount in Georgia’s woefully understaffed prisons
Like father, like son: Murphy’s chef continues legacy at Atlanta restaurant
Rising GOP star faces runoff Tuesday in coastal Georgia state House race