Biden's reelection team launches $50 million ad campaign targeting Trump before the first debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's reelection campaign said Monday it will spend $50 million through the end of June on a new ad campaign that includes efforts to spotlight Republican Donald Trump's felony conviction.

The costly advertising push comes with Election Day still more than four and a half months away. But Biden's campaign says it wants to more clearly define the choice between the two candidates ahead of the first debate between them in Atlanta on June 27.

A central part of Biden's campaign strategy is highlighting Trump's far-reaching policy proposals for a second term and firing up disaffected Democrats and independent voters. The campaign producing an ad that leans heavily into Trump's conviction, and including it in such a large advertising buy, indicates a renewed effort to make Trump's legal problems an election issue in ways Biden's team previously resisted.