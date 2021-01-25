X

Texas man charged in Capitol riot tweeted about assassinating AOC

US Capitol on Lockdown as Trump Supporters Storm the Building During 'Coup Attempt'. Thousands of Donald Trump's supporters rioted outside of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday after being told to “peacefully” march by the president. Supporters breached the doors of the Capitol, forcing an evacuation of Congress during Joe Biden's presidential certification process. Members of Congress were told to grab the gas masks under their chairs before evacuating the building. Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a 6 p.m. curfew in response to the violence. Trump addressed the protestors on Twitter, telling them to “stay peaceful.”. Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!, Donald Trump, via Twitter

News | 13 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
The man reportedly threatened a Capitol police officer on Instagram as well

DALLAS — A 34-year-old Texas man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month and posting violent threats, including a call to assassinate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Garret Miller, who is from the Dallas suburb of Richardson, was arrested Friday after being named in a five-count federal complaint.

ExploreGeorgia attorney held without bond in Capitol attack

Authorities allege that Miller posted photos and videos on his social media accounts that show him inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 storming of the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. They also say he called for violence in online posts, including a tweet that simply read “Assassinate AOC,” a reference to the liberal Ocasio-Cortez.

In another tweet, Miller posted: “They are right next time we bring the guns,” an FBI agent wrote in an affidavit.

Miller also threatened a U.S. Capitol police officer during an exchange on Instagram, writing that he planned to “hug his neck with a nice rope,” the affidavit states.

After posting a photo on Facebook showing him inside the Capitol, Miller responded to a comment on the picture with: “just want to incriminate myself a little lol,” according to an FBI affidavit.

Ocasio-Cortez on Friday posted Miller’s charging documents on Twitter and then tweeted: “On one hand you have to laugh, and on the other know that the reason they were this brazen is because they thought they were going to succeed.”

Miller’s attorney, Clint Broden, said in an email to The Associated Press that Miller regrets the actions he took “in a misguided effort to show his support for former President Trump.”

“His social media comments reflect very ill-considered political hyperbole in very divided times and will certainly not be repeated in the future,” Broden said. “He looks forward to putting all of this behind him.”

Miller is scheduled for a detention hearing on Monday.

“We are hopeful that, given his family support and regret for his actions, he will be released so that he can resolve the charges against him in a timely fashion,” Broden said.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.