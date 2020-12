Stocks eye records as wait continues for stimulus from Congress

The rising coronavirus counts and deaths are pushing governments around the world to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses, and fear is keeping people and companies away from normal economic activity. The economic damage has mounted, meanwhile, the deep partisan divide in Washington has prevented Congress from reaching a deal for months.

Wall Street’s hope is that Congress can approve big stimulus for the economy, which could carry the economy through what’s expected to be a dismal winter, before a round of COVID-19 vaccines can help it begin to stand on its own next year.

The nation’s first coronavirus vaccine just began rolling out this past week, and Vice President Mike Pence got a shot on live television Friday in hopes of assuring Americans that it’s safe. That vaccine was developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. A second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health may also be on the brink of regulatory approval after a government advisory panel endorsed it on Thursday.

Of course, it will be months before most people will be able to get access to a vaccine, and the pandemic is likely to do even more damage in the interim.

In the bond market, Treasury yields were holding relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked up to 0.92% from 0.91% late Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep buying bonds in hopes of supporting the economy until it sees substantial progress made. It also repeated its pledge to keep interest rates at their record low of nearly zero. Such moves have helped underpin the market since the spring, when the Fed stepped forcefully into markets with emergency actions.

Stock markets overseas were also making mostly modestly moves.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% after Japan’s central bank extended an emergency loan program by six months and left monetary policy unchanged, as expected.

South Korea’s Kospi edged up by 0.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.7% and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.3%.

In Europe, the DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.1%, and the CAC 40 in France slipped 0.3%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.1%.