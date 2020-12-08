Stocks edge lower in early trading on Wall Street

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% in another slight pullback from the record high it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 30,083 as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. In the U.S., wide distribution of any vaccine is likely months away. Meanwhile, governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses in an effort to stem the latest surge in cases.