Shark attacks reported near beaches in South Georgia

There are several possible explanations, he said, such as conditions that bring sharks closer to where people might be. The presence of bait fish, for example, could draw the animals closer to where people might be in the water.

On Tybee Island, Atsushi Yamada, known to his surfing students and others as “Hot Sushi,” is thankful that he wasn’t injured more seriously in last month’s attack.

“I joke with people — my nickname is Hot Sushi,” he told WSAV-TV. “I’m still Hot Sushi, not cold sushi yet.”

The same day of the Tybee Island shark bite, a 15-year-old visiting North Carolina’s Wrightsville Beach needed more than a dozen stitches after he was bitten by what officials think was a shark. The teen’s family was visiting from Tennessee and the teen was in waist-deep water when he was bitten, his father, Ivan Nekrasov, said.

Florida consistently leads the nation in the number of unprovoked shark bites, recording 16 in 2020, according to the International Shark Attack File. That represented 48% of the U.S. total.

North Carolina saw three cases in 2020. South Carolina and Alabama recorded one each last year.