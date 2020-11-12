Speculation swirls after enormous tooth found on Carolina beach

“It’s beautiful,” Tracewell told The State.

“I pick it up, and I stand up, and I’m so shocked that I have it in my hand ... that I dropped it on the sand,” she said. “I’m screaming, and I’m just like a 5-year-old, jumping up and down and I was crying, ‘I cannot believe this. Oh my God I just found a megalodon tooth.’”

She posted a photo of the oddity on Facebook, and social media users wasted no time guessing the beast it came from.

Many voices suggested the tooth may have belonged to a megalodon, a behemoth shark species that went extinct millions of years ago, although Tracewell said she had yet to meet with an geological expert to identify the source.

“I would hate to meet face to face the mouth that it came out of. It had to be a big shark,” one Facebook user wrote.

Some megalodon teeth have been discovered that are much larger than the one Tracewell found, according to researchers.

“Man I’m SO jealous!! I’m here at hunting Island right now and I’ve found about 48 smaller teeth so far but I’ve never found any that big. I’m so so so jealous,” another replied.

Scientists say megalodon teeth are commonly found on beaches in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Mexico.