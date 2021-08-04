Shark attacks Hilton Head Island lifeguard

The lifeguard was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

It was the second reported shark attack on a human in the past week in that region.

At Tybee Island, Georgia near Savannah, a well-known surfing instructor was bitten July 27 while leading one of his surfing classes. Atsushi Yamada, known to his surfing students and others as “Hot Sushi," is thankful that he wasn't injured more seriously.

“I joke with people — my nickname is Hot Sushi,” he told WSAV-TV. “I’m still Hot Sushi, not cold sushi yet.”