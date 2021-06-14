15-year-old girl dies after struck by lightning on Tybee Island

A fire rescue team began transporting the girl to an area hospital as a helicopter was unable to arrive in time.

Along Highway 80, the victim was transferred to an ambulance, where Emergency Medical personnel continued efforts to save the girl’s life. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, WJCL reported.

Authorities later made contact with the girl’s family.

City leaders in Tybee issued a statement the same day expressing condolences to the family.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends.”