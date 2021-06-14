ajc logo
15-year-old girl dies after struck by lightning on Tybee Island

A Georgia State Patrol officer keeps watch at Tybee Island beach last year during social distancing efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. A 15-year-old Alabama girl died Saturday after being struck by lightning while swimming in the area, according to reports.
A Georgia State Patrol officer keeps watch at Tybee Island beach last year during social distancing efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. A 15-year-old Alabama girl died Saturday after being struck by lightning while swimming in the area, according to reports.

Updated 52 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 15-year-old Alabama girl died over the weekend after being struck by lightning while swimming off the coast of Tybee Island, according to reports.

The tragic accident happened about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when the Tybee Island Police Department received an emergency 911 call.

The girl, who has not been publicly identified, was found near shore around 17th Street, according to ABC affiliate WJCL.

Lifeguards were the first to arrive on the scene and attempted to revive the victim using CPR.

A fire rescue team began transporting the girl to an area hospital as a helicopter was unable to arrive in time.

Along Highway 80, the victim was transferred to an ambulance, where Emergency Medical personnel continued efforts to save the girl’s life. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, WJCL reported.

Authorities later made contact with the girl’s family.

City leaders in Tybee issued a statement the same day expressing condolences to the family.

“The men and women of the City of Tybee Island are deeply saddened by the loss of this young woman and our hearts remain with her family and friends.”

