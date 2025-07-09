Braves try to break 3-game road losing streak, play the Athletics

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -128, Athletics +107; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves visit the Athletics looking to break a three-game road skid.

The Athletics are 38-55 overall and 17-29 in home games. The Athletics have a 33-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Atlanta has a 39-51 record overall and a 15-29 record on the road. The Braves are seventh in the NL with 93 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 19 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Max Muncy is 11 for 35 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 17 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8 for 31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 2-8, .239 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (arm), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Grant Holman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna: day-to-day (back), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

