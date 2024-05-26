BreakingNews
Putin arrives in Uzbekistan on the 3rd foreign trip of his new term

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the capital of Uzbekistan where he is to hold talks with President Shavkay Mirziyoyev
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the Independence of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Andrey Gordeev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived Sunday in the capital of Uzbekistan where he is to hold talks with President Shavkay Mirziyoyev that are expected to focus on deepening the countries' relations.

Putin laid a wreath at a momument to Uzbekistan's independence in Tashkent and held what the Kremlin said were informal talks with Mirziyoyev. The formal meeting of the presidents is to take place Monday.

The visit is Putin's third foreign trip since being inaugurated for a fifth term in May. He first went to China, where he expressed appreciation for China's proposals for talks to end the Ukraine conflict, and later to Belarus where Russia has deployed tactical nuclear weapons.

Ahead of the Uzbekistan trip, Putin and Mirziyoyev discussed an array of bilateral cooperation issues, including trade and economic relations, the Kremlin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet Russian and Uzbek diplomates during their meeting at an International airport outside Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Valery Sharifulin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

An Ilyushin IL-96 Russian Presidential Aircraft carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin on board taxis after landing at an International airport outside Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, top right, upon his arrival at an International airport outside Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

An Ilyushin IL-96 Russian Presidential Aircraft carrying Russian President Vladimir Putin on board taxis after landing at an International airport outside Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit Yangi O'zbekiston Park during their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

