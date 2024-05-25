Pacers' Haliburton will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals because of a hamstring injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton will not play for the Indiana Pacers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against Boston on Saturday night because of an injured left hamstring.

He left in the third quarter of the Pacers’ Game 2 loss and did not return. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said the All-NBA guard wanted to play but the doctors would not clear him.

The Pacers already faced a long road back from a 2-0 deficit and now must overcome the loss of their top player to try to climb back into the series.