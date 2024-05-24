Nation & World News

Notre Dame cathedral cross reinstalled in Paris amid restoration efforts

The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, has been reinstalled atop the cathedral’s framework after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy
Workers celebrate after reinstalling the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet, right, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Workers celebrate after reinstalling the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet, right, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — The cross at the apse of Notre-Dame de Paris, which survived the devastating 2019 fire, was reinstalled atop the cathedral's framework Friday after a meticulous restoration by artistic ironworkers from Normandy.

The imposing cross, spanning 12 meters and weighing 1.5 tons, is the only element of the choir roof that resisted the flames.

Approximately 250 companies and hundreds of craftsmen, architects, and professionals have contributed to the ongoing restoration project, aiming for the cathedral’s reopening on December 8, 2024.

The fire, which occurred on April 15, 2019, caused the collapse of Notre-Dame's spire and part of its roof. Five years later, the restoration has made significant progress, including the reinstallation of the spire's lead-covered needle.

The 2019 fire was a significant blow to the cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and a symbol of Christianity that welcomed 12 million visitors each year.

Workers install Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet in front of the cathedral spire, left, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Workers install Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet in front of the cathedral spire, left, to be reinstalled Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet is lifted in front of the cathedral spire, left, to be reinstalled Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet is lifted to be reinstalled, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Notre Dame de Paris cathedral's Croix du Chevet is lifted before its reinstallation, Friday, May 24, 2024, in Paris. The Croix du Chevet is the only piece of the cathedral roof that did not burn in the devastating April 2019 fire. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

