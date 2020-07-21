New Orleans schools will not start in-person classes next month

Many metro Atlanta school systems, including Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb, are implementing similar plans.

Earlier this month, and despite President Donald Trump’s sharp criticism, the head of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said federal guidelines for reopening schools will not be revised.

Dr. Robert Redfield said the agency would issue “additional reference documents” for parents and schools to facilitate the reopening and deal with safety concerns in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. But he said there would be no changing of the overall guidance.

Redfield commented after Trump complained the reopening guidelines were “very tough and expensive” and the CDC was “asking schools to do very impractical things.” Speaking of CDC officials, he tweeted, “I will be meeting with them.!!!”

“It’s really important, it’s not a revision of the guidelines, it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance that we put forward,” Redfield said.

The CDC’s guidance recommends students and teachers wear masks whenever feasible, spread out desks, stagger schedules, eat meals in classrooms instead of the cafeteria and add physical barriers between bathroom sinks.