Georgia school system will require masks, offer in-person classes this fall

The Lowndes County School Board of Education voted 5-1 Monday on its 2020-2021 reopening plan, which will include options for virtual learning and in-person instruction this fall.
The reopening plan will commence when schools reopen Aug. 7, with parents having the option to send students to their zoned school or opt for digital learning, the Valdosta Daily-Times reported. Pre-K students will be exempt from the virtual learning option, LaVerne Rome, the county schools director of public relations, confirmed to the newspaper.
Board members said masks would be implemented as a part of the dress code, and that rule would be enforced. All students will receive washable cloth masks, according to the reopening plan.
Elementary students enrolled for virtual learning will be given nine weeks to see if they are succeeding with digital learning before possibly returning to in-person instruction if necessary, board members said. Virtual learning will be available via Google Meets. Though Pre-K students will not participate in virtual learning, they will have the option to take home paper handouts if coming to school is not an option.
Second graders through 12th graders who make the face-to-face selection will be given Chromebooks by the school system. Any student who chooses virtual learning must request a Chromebook at registration.
Students have until July 28 to enroll in virtual learning at lowndes.k12.ga.us.
On Monday, the main contention about the decision was based on how schools would enforce the mask requirement.
Board member Ronnie Weeks, who posed the mask requirement, said it was necessary “though sometimes not feasible.”
“I think it’s very, very important,” he said during the extensive conversation, adding he strongly recommends the requirement.
Concerns about social distancing on school buses were expressed, but the board suggested parents transport their children for the semester until the virus concerns ease.
For a complete look at the Lowndes County reopening plan, visit https://bit.ly/30tuQGF.