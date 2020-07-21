Georgia school system will require masks, offer in-person classes this fall

When schools first closed in March, APS handed out nearly 10,000 devices -- whether it was laptops or access to Wi-Fi. Just during spring break, they rushed out 500 more. But 6,000 students still aren't connected.

Second graders through 12th graders who make the face-to-face selection will be given Chromebooks by the school system. Any student who chooses virtual learning must request a Chromebook at registration.

Students have until July 28 to enroll in virtual learning at lowndes.k12.ga.us.

On Monday, the main contention about the decision was based on how schools would enforce the mask requirement.

Board member Ronnie Weeks, who posed the mask requirement, said it was necessary “though sometimes not feasible.”

“I think it’s very, very important,” he said during the extensive conversation, adding he strongly recommends the requirement.

Concerns about social distancing on school buses were expressed, but the board suggested parents transport their children for the semester until the virus concerns ease.

For a complete look at the Lowndes County reopening plan, visit https://bit.ly/30tuQGF.