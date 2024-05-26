Nation & World News

Lively helps the Guardians beat the Angels 5-4 for their 9th consecutive win

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Gabriel Arias (13) and center fielder Tyler Freeman celebrate after a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Gabriel Arias (13) and center fielder Tyler Freeman celebrate after a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ – Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ben Lively pitched seven innings of two-run ball, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Sunday for their ninth consecutive win.

It's the longest win streak for Cleveland since it won an AL-record 22 in a row from Aug, 24 to Sept. 14, 2017. It matched the franchise's best 53-game start at 36-17, also accomplished in 1920, 1954 and 1995. The team reached the World Series in all three of those seasons, winning in 1920.

Lively (4-2) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 17th save in 20 chances.

Matt Thaiss homered for the Angels, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Reid Detmers (3-5) struck out eight in five innings, but he was charged with three runs and four hits.

Cleveland star José Ramírez walked twice and drove in a run after going deep three times in the first two games of the series. He was robbed of a homer when Jo Adell made a leaping catch in right in the eighth.

The Guardians scored three runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead.

With one out and Johnathan Rodriguez aboard after a leadoff single, Austin Hedges and Brayan Rocchio walked before Tyler Freeman was hit by a pitch from Adam Cimber — forcing in a run. Andrés Giménez hit an RBI single and Ramírez walked against Moore, bringing home another run.

The Angels closed to 5-4 on RBI singles by Luis Rengifo and Kevin Pillar in the eighth. But the rally stalled when Adell struck out swinging, ending the inning.

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges, left, and relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrate after a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss, right, tags out Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman at home during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a walk during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates with shortstop Zach Neto (9) after catching a fly ball at the wall hit by Cleveland Guardians designated hitter José Ramírez during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first over third baseman Luis Guillorme during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

