Lively helps the Guardians beat the Angels 5-4 for their 9th consecutive win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ben Lively pitched seven innings of two-run ball, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 on Sunday for their ninth consecutive win.

It's the longest win streak for Cleveland since it won an AL-record 22 in a row from Aug, 24 to Sept. 14, 2017. It matched the franchise's best 53-game start at 36-17, also accomplished in 1920, 1954 and 1995. The team reached the World Series in all three of those seasons, winning in 1920.

Lively (4-2) allowed four hits, struck out five and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 17th save in 20 chances.